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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Sujanpur school principal conferred with national award

Himachal: Sujanpur school principal conferred with national award

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Dinesh Kanwar
Hamirpur, Updated At : 01:28 AM Sep 06, 2026 IST
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President Droupadi Murmu honours Manjari V Mahajan.
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President Droupadi Murmu honoured Manjari V Mahajan, principal of PM SHRI (CBSE) Senior Secondary School at Sujanpur Tihra in Hamirpur district, with the National Teachers’ Award in New Delhi on Saturday for her outstanding contributions to the fields of education and environmental conservation. Manjari was among 48 teachers selected nationwide to be honoured with this highest teacher award.

Manjari was recognised not only as an outstanding educationist but also as a visionary leader who had been promoting environment conservation and innovation at the school level. She had earlier been awarded citations like the Environment Leadership Award, Waste Warrior Award, Green School Status from the Centre for Science and Environment while the National Institute of Educational Planning and Administration (NIEPA) had included her in the list of the country’s select innovative school heads.

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Manjari, while talking to The Tribune, said that she believed in a practical approach to education and taking students beyond textbook knowledge. She added that she was happy to get the national recognition of her work that had brought more responsibilities to her. “My husband had always encouraged and guided me as and when I sought his advice,” she added. Her husband Vikram Mahajan is an Himachal Pradesh Administrative Service (HAS) officer, at present serving as the Secretary of the Himachal Pradesh Rajay Chayan Aayog in Hamirpur.

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