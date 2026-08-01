Himachal: Supreme Court judgement ends prolonged dispute over contract service

The Himachal Pradesh Government College Teachers Association (HGCTA) has welcomed the Supreme Court’s dismissal of the state government’s Special Leave Petitions (SLPs) relating to contractual employees, terming it a landmark verdict.

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The association has urged the state government to implement the judgment without delay and extend all consequential service benefits to the eligible employees.

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HGCTA president Bunita Saklani said that the Supreme Court’s decision had reaffirmed the legal rights of contractual employees and brought finality to the prolonged litigation over the recognition of contractual service for employment-related benefits.

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She said that the Himachal Pradesh High Court had consistently held over the past decade that contractual service could not be excluded while determining an employee’s overall service benefits. She referred to the landmark Taj Mohammad versus State of Himachal Pradesh and others case and subsequent judgments and said that courts had repeatedly directed the state government to count contractual service for pay fixation, seniority, promotions, earned leave, pension and other consequential benefits.

Bunita alleged that instead of implementing these orders, the state government enacted the Himachal Pradesh Government Employees Recruitment and Conditions of Service Act, 2024, to deny employees the benefits granted through court rulings.

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She said that the Himachal Pradesh High Court subsequently declared the legislation unconstitutional and struck it down.

The state government later challenged the High Court’s verdict in the Supreme Court by filing special leave petitions. However, a Bench comprising Justice Vikram Nath and Justice Sandeep Mehta dismissed all petitions, thereby upholding the High Court’s judgment.

She said that the apex court had also observed that the financial burden on the state could not be cited as a ground to deny employees their statutory rights. She added that the judgment reaffirmed the legal principles laid down in the earlier rulings, including the Taj Mohammad case, and upheld the entitlement of the eligible contractual employees to all consequential service benefits.

The HGCTA urged the state government to immediately issue detailed instructions to all departments for the implementation of the court order so that the eligible employees could receive their benefits without discrimination, delay or further litigation.

The association said that, following the Supreme Court’s ruling, no legal or administrative impediment remained and called upon the government to implement the judgment in letter and in spirit.