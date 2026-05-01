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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal targets increase in green cover by 2030

Himachal targets increase in green cover by 2030

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:15 AM May 22, 2026 IST
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Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. File
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In a major push towards environmental sustainability, the state government has launched ‘Mission-32%’, an ambitious initiative aimed at increasing the state’s green cover to 32 per cent by 2030.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the Forest Department has initiated extensive preparatory measures and strategic interventions to strengthen the ecological resilience of the state. A comprehensive strategy is being formulated to effectively implement various initiatives and achieve the targeted outcomes, he added.

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Principal Chief Conservator of Forests Sanjay Sood said the initiative marks a significant step towards establishing Himachal as a model Green Himalayan State dedicated to environmental sustainability and climate action.

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“At present, the state’s forest cover stands at 29.5 per cent, which is proposed to be enhanced to 32 per cent by 2030,” he said. For the financial year 2026-27, the Forest Department has set a plantation target of 8,000 hectares.

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