Himachal TCP Dept launches time-bound plaint redressal system

The Town and Country Planning (TCP) Department has issued new guidelines to ensure transparency and time-bound redressal of public grievances related to town and village planning.

Advertisement

A spokesperson of the department said today the objective of the grievance redressal system is to create a transparent and effective mechanism for resolving TCP-related complaints and to ensure their timely disposal at the local level.

Advertisement

He said under the new system, grievance redressal authorities have been constituted at the divisional, subdivisional and office levels.

Advertisement

“If the complainant was not satisfied with the decision, an appeal can be filed before the State Town Planner. Similarly, at the Subdivisional Town Planning office, complaints can be submitted to the Assistant Town Planner and in case of dissatisfaction, an appeal can be made to the Town and Country Planner,” he said.

At the Town Planning office level, complaints can be filed with the Planning Officer and if the complainant is not satisfied with the resolution, the complaint can be forwarded to the Town and Country Planner.

Advertisement

He said that complaints must be heard within 15 working days and resolved within 30 working days.

If a complaint is not resolved within this period, it will be forwarded for further action within five working days. Appeals will be registered within five working days and the hearing and review process will be completed within 30 working days. A final decision on appeals will be issued within 60 working days from the date of registration.

The spokesperson added that complainants can submit their grievances through a dedicated portal on the Town and Country Planning Department website or in the prescribed format at the District Town Planner Office.