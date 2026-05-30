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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Teacher convicted of molesting schoolgirls, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment

Himachal: Teacher convicted of molesting schoolgirls, sentenced to 7-year imprisonment

Accused Ravi Kant Jha (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was employed as an Arts teacher at a school in 2024; he engaged in inappropriate behavior with several minor female students and touched them inappropriately, says prosecution

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PTI
Kinnaur, Updated At : 06:42 PM May 30, 2026 IST
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A special POCSO court in Himachal on Saturday convicted a school teacher accused of molesting female students and sentenced him to seven years of rigorous imprisonment.

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According to the prosecution, the accused, Ravi Kant Jha (26), a resident of Madhya Pradesh, was employed as an Arts teacher at a school in 2024.

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It was alleged that he engaged in inappropriate behavior with several minor female students of the school and touched them inappropriately.

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The students reported the matter to their school counsellor, following which the management informed the police.

Following an investigation, a case was registered against the accused under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, and he was arrested.

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During the trial, the prosecution recorded statements of 25 witnesses, while the defense presented one witness. After considering the evidence and arguments presented by both sides, the court found the accused guilty.

The Additional District and Sessions Court (POCSO) sentenced the accused to seven years of rigorous imprisonment, also imposing a fine of Rs 7,000 under Section 10 (aggravated sexual assault) of the POCSO Act.

Additionally, the court ordered a sentence of three years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 75(2) (sexual harassment) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Providing details regarding the case, Deputy District Attorney Kamal Chandel said the court delivered this verdict based on the evidence and witnesses presented by the prosecution.

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