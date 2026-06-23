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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Teachers invited to apply for national awards

Himachal: Teachers invited to apply for national awards

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:26 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Ministry of Education has invited eligible school teachers from across the country to apply for the National Teachers Awards 2026 through online self-nominations. The nomination process began on June 15 and will remain open until July 10 on the National Teachers Awards portal.

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Applicants will be able to complete final submission and confirmation of their nominations up to July 13. The awards seek to recognise and honour teachers who have made exceptional contributions towards improving the quality of school education.

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