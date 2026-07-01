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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Teen swept away in Manali rivulet

Himachal: Teen swept away in Manali rivulet

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Our Correspondent
Kullu, Updated At : 01:37 AM Jul 01, 2026 IST
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Rescue personnel conduct a search operation in the Manalsu nullah after a 14-year-old tourist from Uttar Pradesh was swept away by the strong current in Manali on Sunday. Tribune photo
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A 14-year-old girl from Bijnor in Uttar Pradesh lost her life after being swept away by the strong current of the Manalsu nullah in Manali on Sunday, once again underscoring the dangers posed by Himalayan rivers to unsuspecting tourists.

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The teenager, who was visiting the hill station with her family, reportedly slipped into the fast-flowing stream. Despite a massive search and rescue operation launched by the police and fire services, her body was recovered nearly 2 km downstream from the Beas near the Volvo bus stand.

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The incident is the latest in a series of fatal accidents involving tourists venturing too close to rivers, streams and waterfalls in the region. Authorities have repeatedly warned visitors to maintain a safe distance from water bodies, particularly during the monsoon season, when sudden surges in water levels and powerful undercurrents make them extremely hazardous. However, these advisories are often ignored as tourists attempt to capture photographs and selfies at risky locations.

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The police have also been issuing challans to people violating safety norms, but the number of such incidents continues to rise. Officials say many visitors underestimate the force of mountain rivers, whose currents can change within minutes due to rainfall in upstream areas.

After the recovery of the body, the police completed the postmortem examination and handed over the body to the bereaved family.

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The tragedy serves as a grim reminder that while the rivers of Himachal Pradesh are a major tourist attraction, they demand respect and caution. Ignoring warning signs or venturing too close to the water for a photograph can have irreversible consequences.

Authorities have once again appealed to tourists to follow safety guidelines and avoid taking unnecessary risks, stressing that a moment of carelessness can lead to a lifetime of grief for families.

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