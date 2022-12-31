Himachal temperature up 1.5°C in 120 years

Solan, December 30

The average temperature has increased by 1.5°C in the last 120 years in Himachal Pradesh, and the gap between the day and night temperature too has widened.

This was stated by Dr SK Bhardwaj, head of environmental sciences department at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, during a workshop on “Ways to fight climate change” on the campus today.

Expressing concern over the changing scenario, he said it was neither good for the human beings nor the plants as “the latter cannot acclimatise to the abrupt changes and that leads to disease”.

Bhardwaj pointed out that “every country in the world is working to keep the temperature rise below 2°C but the results are not satisfactory. There are projections that by the end of this century, warming may be beyond 2°C, indicating a climate emergency”.

Quoting IMD studies, he said Shimla had registered a 1°C rise in its maximum temperature in the last 100 years while the Himalayan region had registered an increase of 1.7°C on an average in the last 100 years.

“There’s a need to create climate literacy where every individual should live in harmony with nature. This alone will lead to a sustainable human society, and the younger generation will have a larger role to play,” said Bhardwaj.

Dr Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, stressed the need to kickstart an individual initiative to tackle climate change. He pointed out the adverse impacts of climate change like melting of glaciers, prolonged dry spell, cloud bursts and sea level rise. “From 1901 to 2018, the global average sea level rise was 2 mm per year. This rate has accelerated with sea levels now rising by 3.7 mm per year,” he said. He emphasised the need to grow more trees at the individual level and adapt to mixed farming.

Dr Hukum Sharma, workshop co-coordinator, outlined the importance of adaptation practices at the farm level to ensure food and nutritional security.

The workshop, held in collaboration with Ambuja Cement Foundation, Darlaghat, was attended by over 100 participants. It brought together experts from environmental science, agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors as well as farmers to discuss the cause and impact of climate change and suitable adaptation and mitigation strategies. — TNS

Global warming

