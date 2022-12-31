 Himachal temperature up 1.5°C in 120 years : The Tribune India

Himachal temperature up 1.5°C in 120 years

Himachal temperature up 1.5°C in 120 years

The average temperature has increased by 1.5°C in the last 120 years in Himachal Pradesh, and the gap between the day and night temperature too has widened.



Solan, December 30

The average temperature has increased by 1.5°C in the last 120 years in Himachal Pradesh, and the gap between the day and night temperature too has widened.

This was stated by Dr SK Bhardwaj, head of environmental sciences department at Dr YS Parmar University of Horticulture and Forestry in Nauni, during a workshop on “Ways to fight climate change” on the campus today.

Expressing concern over the changing scenario, he said it was neither good for the human beings nor the plants as “the latter cannot acclimatise to the abrupt changes and that leads to disease”.

Bhardwaj pointed out that “every country in the world is working to keep the temperature rise below 2°C but the results are not satisfactory. There are projections that by the end of this century, warming may be beyond 2°C, indicating a climate emergency”.

Quoting IMD studies, he said Shimla had registered a 1°C rise in its maximum temperature in the last 100 years while the Himalayan region had registered an increase of 1.7°C on an average in the last 100 years.

“There’s a need to create climate literacy where every individual should live in harmony with nature. This alone will lead to a sustainable human society, and the younger generation will have a larger role to play,” said Bhardwaj.

Dr Inder Dev, Director of Extension Education, stressed the need to kickstart an individual initiative to tackle climate change. He pointed out the adverse impacts of climate change like melting of glaciers, prolonged dry spell, cloud bursts and sea level rise. “From 1901 to 2018, the global average sea level rise was 2 mm per year. This rate has accelerated with sea levels now rising by 3.7 mm per year,” he said. He emphasised the need to grow more trees at the individual level and adapt to mixed farming.

Dr Hukum Sharma, workshop co-coordinator, outlined the importance of adaptation practices at the farm level to ensure food and nutritional security.

The workshop, held in collaboration with Ambuja Cement Foundation, Darlaghat, was attended by over 100 participants. It brought together experts from environmental science, agriculture, horticulture and animal husbandry sectors as well as farmers to discuss the cause and impact of climate change and suitable adaptation and mitigation strategies. — TNS

Global warming

Every country is working to keep temperature rise below 2°C. It is projected that by the end of the century, warming may be beyond 2°C, which can be devastating, says Dr SK Bhardwaj, environment expert

Tribune Shorts


Most Read

1
Trending

After Andrew Tate gets arrested, Greta Thunberg rests Twitter feud by schooling him one last time over ‘recycling’

2
Science Technology

Apple Watch ECG sensor can predict stress level accurately: Study

3
Brand Connect

Lifetime Keto + ACV Gummies Reviews - Cheap Brand or Worthy ACV Keto Gummy?

4
Business

Adani group takes control of NDTV, buys founders Roys’ stake at 17 per cent premium to open offer price

5
Sports

Rishabh Pant suffered serious injuries on his forehead, knee: BCCI

6
Nation

Govt hikes interest rates on NSC, post office deposits; no change in PPF rate

7
World

Divisive social media star Andrew Tate detained in Romania on charges of human trafficking, rape

8
Punjab

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

9
Nation

PM Modi had returned to work after father's demise too

10
Nation

In Bihar's Bodh Gaya, the Chinese spy who never was

Don't Miss

View All
Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain
Himachal

Higher reaches in Himachal Pradesh likely to get snow, Shimla to get rain

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana
Haryana

Intense cold prevails in Punjab, Haryana

89 paid parking lots in city set to have FASTag system
Chandigarh

89 paid parking lots in Chandigarh set to have FASTag system

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry
Punjab

Paddy straw fuels jaggery cottage industry in Faridkot

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year
Himachal

Shimla hotels packed to capacity, snow unlikely before New Year

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana
Punjab

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Nuh’s report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant
Haryana Haryana session

Nuh's report card: 53% posts of teacher vacant

Shaheedi Sabha: Gazetted holiday in Punjab today
Punjab

Gazetted holiday in Punjab today in view of Shaheedi Sabha in Fatehgarh Sahib

Top News

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Huge undercurrent against BJP, opposition has to coordinate effectively on alternative vision to BJP: Rahul Gandhi

Says he considers RSS/BJP as his guru, they constantly remin...

New Year 2023: No entry to tourist vehicles without bookings in Shimla; Atal tunnel craze, snowfall in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

New Year 2023: No entry to tourist vehicles without bookings in Shimla; Atal tunnel craze, snowfall in Manali increase tourist footfall in Kullu

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

9 killed as SUV rams into luxury bus in Gujarat

The accident occurs on a national highway near Vesma village...

Rishabh Pant's undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

Rishabh Pant undergoes plastic surgery for facial injuries; brain and spine MRI scan results normal after car accident

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces

'Gadi aaram se chalaya kar': Old video of Shikhar Dhawan advising Rishabh Pant not to drive fast surfaces


Cities

View All

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

With delimitation underway, city abuzz with political activities

MC property tax windows to remain open today

City all set to ring in New Year with elan

Man held for killing migratory birds

Punjab, J&K girls shine in sports

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C | Amritsar 2.8°C

Biting Cold: Bathinda shivers at 1°C, Amritsar at 2.8°C

Farmers victims of corporate houses: Rakesh Tikait

Biting cold conditions continue in Punjab, Haryana

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

Punjab Local Government Department terminates Mohali Mayor’s membership

2K cops to keep vigil on revellers

PGI to get 150-bed critical care block

808 winged guests arrive in Chandigarh for winter sojourn

2 cousins killed in Panchkula hit-&-run

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

Ban on mining, non-essential construction as air quality dips in Delhi

AAP protests outside BJP leader’s house, seeks FIR under SC Act

BJP made empty promises to slum-dwellers, says AAP leader

Notification on cyberattacks gets L-G’s approval

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Jalandhar all set to ring in New Year

Solve ash problem by January 5, plant management told

Looking Back 2022: In Kapurthala district, drug-related crimes showed need for checks

National Badminton Championship: At 14, Hoshiarpur girl wins silver in U-19, sets record

Punjab, J&K girls shine in DAV games

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Goods worth lakhs gutted in fire at multi-storey shawl shop

Over 3K cops to guard city on New Year’s Eve

Robbery case solved, three nabbed with weapons, cash

Need to improve facilities at night shelters in city

City to face cold wave, dense fog in coming days

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Truck operators block national highway near Shambhu; police divert traffic

Financial woes, protests took centre stage at Punjabi varsity

Cheema takes stock of ongoing development projects in district

Two days after landing in Canada , Patiala youth dies

Civil Surgeon inspects working of dialysis unit