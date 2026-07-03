Himachal: Temporary bridge revives Lahaul-Pangi road link

The Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Thursday constructed a temporary bridge across the Jahalma nullah in Lahaul-Spiti district, restoring limited connectivity on the strategically important Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road.

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The makeshift bridge has enabled the movement of light vehicles, providing relief to residents and travellers stranded after the alternative road, constructed following the collapse of the main bridge on the Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road earlier this month, was damaged.

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The temporary crossing has been developed to maintain connectivity between the Lahaul valley and the remote Pangi valley of Chamba district until a permanent bridge is constructed. The Sansari-Killar-Thirot-Tandi road serves as a vital transport link, particularly during the summer months when the movement of people and essential supplies increases.

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Despite the restoration of traffic for light vehicles, the Lahaul-Spiti district administration has advised commuters to travel only after assessing prevailing weather and road conditions.

Authorities cautioned that the situation remains fragile due to continued heavy rainfall and accelerated glacier melt, which are triggering flashflood-like conditions in mountain streams.

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Recent flooding has severely affected Jahalma, the Miyar valley and the Jispa valley, disrupting transport and causing hardship to residents as well as tourists. Overflowing streams and damaged roads have repeatedly interrupted connectivity, leaving several routes vulnerable to sudden closures.

Meanwhile, the Manali-Leh National Highway was reopened on Thursday afternoon after remaining blocked for a few hours near Yurnath due to a landslide. Road clearance teams removed the debris and restored traffic, allowing stranded vehicles to resume their journey.

Officials warned that unstable weather conditions are likely to persist, increasing the risk of landslides, flashfloods and road blockages across the high-altitude district. The administration has advised tourists and commuters to keep track of weather forecasts and traffic advisories before travelling, while the BRO and emergency response teams continue restoration work and closely monitor vulnerable stretches to keep critical road links operational.