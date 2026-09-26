Himachal: Thakri Matti panchayat election result overturned after recount

The result of the Pradhan election in Thakri Matti panchayat of Salooni development block has been overturned nearly four months after the original counting, with a recount changing the outcome of the closely contested election.

In the recount conducted on Wednesday, Bharati Thakur, who had finished second in the original counting, was declared elected after securing 601 votes. Santosh Kumari, who was declared the winner on May 26, polled 557 votes. Bharati thus secured a margin of 44 votes.

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The reversal has triggered a fresh dispute, with Santosh questioning the recount process and announcing that she would approach the Himachal Pradesh High Court against the revised result.

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Salooni BDO Kanwar Singh said the recount was conducted in his presence following directions issued by the SDM. A three-member committee was constituted for the exercise, comprising the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO), Senior Extension Officer (Panchayati Raj) and a Junior Engineer.

The original counting on May 26 had produced a different result. Santosh had secured 597 votes against Bharati’s 561, winning by 36 votes. Five votes were declared invalid, while four were recorded under NOTA.

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Bharati subsequently challenged the result by filing an election petition before the SDM, Salooni. Following the hearing, the SDM ordered a recount of the votes. The exercise, conducted under the prescribed procedure, has now completely altered the outcome.

Bharati said she had been shown as having lost the election by 36 votes in the original counting and had filed the election petition within a month, seeking a review of the result. “Following the recount, I have been declared elected with a margin of 44 votes,” she said.

However, the fresh declaration has not brought the election dispute to an end.

Santosh questioned the circumstances surrounding the recount, claiming that she was not present during the exercise and that no representative from her side was present either. She raised doubts over the procedure adopted for the recount and said she would challenge the revised result before the High Court.