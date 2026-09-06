Himachal: Three die as motorcycle falls into gorge in Kangra

Three youths were killed after the motorcycle they were riding reportedly went out of control and plunged into a gorge at Bhaled in the Shahpur area of Kangra district. The deceased were identified as Ashok Kumar (38), Prince (18) and Pawan Kumar (30). All were residents of Salli Chanaila, Dharini tehsil. They were returning from the Gugga Maharaj Chhari Yatra when the accident occurred.

According to preliminary information, the three were returning home when the motorcycle went out of control and fell into the gorge. The exact circumstances leading to the accident are being ascertained by the police.

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The police are also investigating whether excessive speed or alcohol consumption played any role in the accident.

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The bodies have been sent to Shahpur hospital for a post-mortem examination. Following the completion of the medico-legal formalities, the bodies will be handed over to the families. The incident has cast a pall of gloom over the area, with the loss of three young lives leaving their families devastated.

Speaking to the media, the police urged motorists and two-wheeler riders to exercise extreme caution on the road and ensure that their vehicles are regularly inspected and properly maintained. They also appealed to the public to refrain from driving after consuming alcohol, warning that drink-driving can prove fatal not only for the driver but also for other road users.

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Talking to The Tribune, Kangra SP Kulbhushan Verma stressed the need for responsible driving, adherence to traffic regulations and heightened caution, particularly during late-night journeys and after public gatherings.