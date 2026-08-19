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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal: Three-member panel formed to appoint CIC, Info Commissioner

Himachal: Three-member panel formed to appoint CIC, Info Commissioner

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:12 AM Aug 19, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, LoP Jai Ram Thakur & Minister DR Shandil
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The Himachal Pradesh Government on Tuesday constituted a three-member selection committee headed by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to recommend appointments to the vacant posts of State Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and State Information Commissioner.

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According to a notification issued by Chief Secretary Kamlesh Pant, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur and Health and Family Welfare Minister Dhani Ram Shandil are the two other members of the committee.

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The post of CIC has been vacant for over a year, while the State Information Commissioner’s post has also remained unfilled, rendering the State Information Commission virtually defunct. RD Dhiman, a 1998-batch IAS officer, was appointed CIC in January 2023 after retiring as Chief Secretary. He subsequently applied for the post of Chairman of the Real Estate Regulatory Commission (RERA) and was appointed to the position in June 2025.

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The government had twice invited applications for the posts — on November 28, 2025, and February 12, 2026 — but the selection process was not completed. The constitution of the selection committee is now expected to pave the way for the long-pending appointments.

The move comes days after the Supreme Court, on August 11, directed the state government to fill both posts within two weeks to ensure transparency in governance. The court rejected the government’s contention that the model code of conduct for panchayat elections prevented such appointments, observing that statutory appointments mandated by judicial directions could not be stalled on that ground.

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Several retired bureaucrats, police officers and other senior functionaries are reportedly in the race for the two posts. The appointments are expected to revive the Information Commission and restore its statutory functioning.

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