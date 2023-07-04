Himachal to acquire 300 e-buses in a year

Tribune News Service

Shimla, July 3

Continuing with its green initiatives, the Himachal Pradesh Government is likely to acquire 75 Type-1 e-buses in about four months and 225 Type-2 e-buses within a year.

Green drive Type-1 low-floor buses to be plied on intra-city routes in Shimla, Nadaun, Hamirpur and Sansarpur

Type-2 e-buses to be plied on inter-city green corridors in the state

While the Type-1 e-buses will ply within city limits in Shimla, Nadaun, Hamirpur and Sansarpur, the Type-2 vehicles will run in green corridors between different cities, including Parwanoo-Nalagarh-Una-Hamirpur-Sansarpur and Bilaspur-Hamirpur-Kangra routes. “Nadaun will be the first depot with all e-buses. These will be non-AC low-floor buses having a length of 9 metres. Such buses are currently running between Manali and Rohtang,” said an official.

Type-1 e-buses, however, were not ideal for the state due to its hilly topography, the official said. “These buses are being bought for intra-city routes where roads are relatively better. Type-2 e-buses will be more suitable for hilly terrain,” he said. For Type-1 e-buses, the process to set up electrical charging points at 11 sites has been initiated. For Type 2 buses, 20 electrical charging points will be set up.