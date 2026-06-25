Himachal to adopt best practices from J&K PM SHRI schools, says Education Minister

A high-level education delegation from the state, led by Education Minister Rohit Thakur, is on a five-day study tour of Jammu and Kashmir to examine the functioning of PM SHRI schools and learn from their educational innovations, infrastructure and best practices aimed at delivering quality education.

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The findings and experiences gathered during the visit will be used to further strengthen and improve the education system in the state, officials said.

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The delegation comprises Rajesh Sharma, Director of Samagra Shiksha; Ashish Kohli, Director of School Education; and other senior officials of the Education Department.

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On the first day of the tour, the delegation visited PM SHRI Government Boys Higher Secondary School, Barzulla-Rawalpora, in Srinagar. The minister interacted with school officials, teachers and students and reviewed academic activities, innovation-driven teaching methods and modern educational facilities.

Thakur also held discussions with students regarding their learning experiences, academic achievements and future aspirations.

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Education officials from Jammu and Kashmir informed the delegation that enrolment in PM SHRI schools had risen significantly since their establishment. They said the schools were being developed as modern model institutions that provide quality, inclusive and future-ready education.

The officials highlighted the establishment of state-of-the-art science and computer laboratories in these schools. They also pointed to the role of Atal Tinkering Labs in fostering scientific temperament, creativity and innovation among students through hands-on learning in science and technology.

The delegation was further informed that special emphasis was being placed on teacher capacity-building to enhance the quality of education. As part of this initiative, teachers are being provided advanced training at premier institutions, including IIT-Kanpur.

Thakur appreciated the academic standards, modern infrastructure and innovation-based teaching systems in PM SHRI schools across Jammu and Kashmir. He said Himachal Pradesh had 199 PM SHRI schools and these institutions were focusing on the holistic development of students in line with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.