Himachal to become hub of best health institutions: Jai Ram Thakur

Hamirpur, February 3

Himachal Pradesh will emerge as a hub of best health institutions in the country and people will come here not only for tourism but also for health purposes, said Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur here today.

He directed the CPWD to ensure time-bound construction of the campus of Dr Radhakrishnan Government Medical College at Jol Sappar here. Despite heavy rain and muddy slopes, the Chief Minister visited the construction site and inspected the work being done on various blocks.

He said that six government medical colleges and one in the private sector would transform the healthcare vision into reality. Prime Minister Narendra Modi would dedicate AIIMS to the nation by June this year. All these medical institutions would provide world-class medical facilities to the people of the region.

Thakur said that the 250-bed Hamirpur medical college would be completed by August. On completion, it would provide modern health care facilities to the people.

He said that the construction of other medical colleges at Nahan and Chamba was going on in full swing and would be completed by September.

He said Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya had assured him of providing additional funds for these projects so that these could be completed in time.

Vice-chairman of HRTC Vijay Agnihotri, Deputy Commissioner Debasweta Banik, SP Akriti Sharma and Principal of Medical College Suman Yadav were present on the occasion.

