Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Himachal to charge land revenue from power projects: CM Sukhu

Himachal to charge land revenue from power projects: CM Sukhu

Says a Cabinet meeting has been called on February 8 to discuss the issue

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:11 PM Feb 04, 2026 IST
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu. Tribune file photo
Following the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today announced that the government would levy land revenue from the all power projects operating in the state.

“I’ve decided to charge land revenue from all power projects operating in the state,” said Sukhu while denouncing the Centre for discontinuing the RDG and urging the people to prepare for a long fight for the state’s right.

Sukhu further said that a Cabinet meeting had been called on February 8 to discuss the discontinuation of the RDG. “We are planning to call a Congress Legislature Party meeting. We are planning to invite the BJP MLAs as well,” he said, adding that the discontinuation of the RDG will have a serious impact on the financial health of the state in times to come.

“We all need to rise above the party lines and fight for the interests of the state. It’s not the fight of the political parries but of the people of the state and they will have to be ready for long struggle,” he said.

