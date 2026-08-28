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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to enact law to reclaim unutilised land of hydel projects

Himachal to enact law to reclaim unutilised land of hydel projects

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:04 AM Aug 28, 2026 IST
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Himachal CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu outside the Vidhan Sabha.
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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today said the Himachal Pradesh Government would enact legislation to ensure that unutilised land in the possession of hydropower companies is vested back in the state.

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Sukhu was responding to a resolution moved by Bharmour MLA Janak Raj on the adverse environmental and social impact of hydropower projects under Rule 62 in the Vidhan Sabha. Supporting the resolution, the Chief Minister said it would be forwarded to the Centre with a request to take steps to safeguard Himachal’s interests in hydropower generation.

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Sukhu said the state had also succeeded in getting Punjab and Haryana to furnish affidavits before the Supreme Court agreeing to pay Himachal its pending share of Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) arrears. He said the Supreme Court had ruled in favour of Himachal on payment of the arrears at the rate of 7.19 per cent.

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He said the state government had refused to sign an MoU for the Kishau Dam project until the two neighbouring states submitted affidavits agreeing to clear the pending BBMB dues.

Taking a swipe at the Centre, Sukhu said it was unfortunate that Himachal had historically had little authority in the BBMB and even had to obtain its no-objection certificate for implementing water supply schemes. Following discussions with the Union Power Ministry, he said, such NOC would no longer be required from the BBMB.

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The Chief Minister said Himachal could have become financially self-sufficient by 2027 had the Centre not stopped the revenue deficit grant. Despite power companies such as SJVN, NTPC and NHPC earning substantial revenues from projects in the state, he said, Himachal had not received its legitimate share.

He said the government had amended the hydro power policy to protect the state’s interests and had made it clear that Himachal would take over and execute the Sunni, Luhri and Dhaula Sidh projects if free power royalty was not enhanced. The matter, he added, was pending before the court.

During the debate, Churah MLA Hans Raj demanded a committee to assess the benefits extended to project-affected people in Chamba, where nearly 1,800 MW of hydropower was being generated. Sundernagar MLA Rakesh Jamwal, Banjar MLA Surinder Shourie and Anni MLA Lokender Kumar also participated in the discussion.

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