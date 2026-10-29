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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to engage 3,100 teachers for CBSE schools

Himachal to engage 3,100 teachers for CBSE schools

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 29, 2026 IST
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The state government has approved the engagement of 3,100 teachers of various categories under different schemes for government schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in the second phase. A government spokesperson said here on Wednesday that the decision aims to strengthen the teaching faculty, ensure the availability of subject-specific teachers and improve the quality of education in government schools adopting the CBSE curriculum.

He said 600 teachers, including 240 English and 360 mathematics teachers, would be engaged under the sub-scheme for the Engagement of Professional English and Mathematics Teachers.

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Another 2,500 teachers will be engaged on a fixed honorarium or consolidated amount basis under the scheme for government schools affiliated with the CBSE. These include 240 Hindi, 199 political science, 199 history, 202 economics, 120 physics, 120 chemistry, 240 biology, 240 Sanskrit, 120 computer, 120 music, 240 commerce, 240 physical education and 220 fine arts teachers.

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The teachers will be selected through a competitive examination conducted by the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog. “The selected teachers will be paid a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000,” the spokesperson said.

In a step towards maintaining teaching standards, the government has also made the Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) a compulsory qualification for the posts of English and mathematics teachers.

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Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the government was committed to strengthening the education system and providing quality education to students in government schools. “The introduction of the CBSE curriculum in government schools is an important step towards improving academic standards and expanding educational opportunities for students across the state,” he said.

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