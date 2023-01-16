 Himachal to get 1 lakh Covishield doses : The Tribune India

Himachal to get 1 lakh Covishield doses

The state is likely to get around one lakh doses of Covishield by Tuesday for administering precautionary booster dose to the eligible 18-plus beneficiaries. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 15

The state is likely to get around one lakh doses of Covishield by Tuesday for administering precautionary booster dose to the eligible 18-plus beneficiaries.

“We had put in the requisition for Covishield and are likely to get around one lakh doses of Covishield by Tuesday,” said Hemraj Bairwa, MD, National Health Mission. The state had run out of the doses and only handful beneficiaries were getting these for the past many days.

