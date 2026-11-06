Himachal to get its own professional kabaddi league next year

The Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Association has decided to organise a professional league for men from next year. A private sports entity will organise the league as per the terms and conditions laid down by the association.

“We have given a no objection certificate to a Sirmaur-based private sports body to organise the league from next year. The association will supervise the league and will also receive some royalty from it,” said Raj Kumar Bharanta, president of the Himachal Pradesh Kabaddi Association on Thursday.

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Association secretary Kuldeep Rana said that the league would initially be organised only for men, as women kabaddi players from the state had been doing well at both national and international stages. “We are lagging behind in the men’s category. We are hoping that this league will give the much-needed push to our men’s team as well,” he added.

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He said that there would be 10 teams in the league, with different franchises owning them. “The franchise owners can be from other state, but players will be only from Himachal,” he added.

The teams would be auctioned on the lines of the national-level Pro Kabaddi League, followed by the auction of the players. “Every franchise will have a purse of Rs 2 lakh to buy 14 players,” he said, adding that the purse would increase by 5 per cent to 10 per cent every year. The team finishing at the top would get a cash prize of Rs 8 lakh, while the runners-up would receive Rs 4 lakh.

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Rana said that Himachal would join states like Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra in organising a state-level professional kabaddi league. “The league will give a good platform to our boys to showcase their skills. We are hopeful that our boys will also start dominating the national kabaddi scene, just like our girls,” he added.