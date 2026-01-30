Himachal to get more rain, snow on February 1; yellow alert issued for all 12 districts

At least 485 roads, including three national highways (NHs), continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following a recent spell of heavy snowfall, severely affecting normal life in several districts.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Lahaul and Spiti district has been the worst hit, with 275 roads closed to vehicular traffic, including NH-03 and NH-505. Other affected districts include Mandi, where 67 roads remain blocked, followed by Kullu with 58 roads, including NH-305. Shimla has reported 40 road closures, Chamba 35, Kinnaur four, Una three, Kangra two, and Sirmaur one road blocked.

In addition to road connectivity issues, power supply has also been disrupted across the state. A total of 436 electricity transformers are currently non-functional, with the highest number reported from Kullu (187), followed by Shimla (116), Mandi (57), Chamba (50), Sirmour (13), Lahaul and Spiti (11) and Kinnaur (two).

Weather conditions remained mostly dry across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Both minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 2°C to 3°C above normal.

The State Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall in the higher and middle hill regions on January 31, while the rest of the state is expected to remain dry. However, a heavy spell of snowfall and rainfall is very likely on February 1. A yellow weather warning has been issued for all 12 districts, cautioning against thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated locations.