DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to get more rain, snow on February 1; yellow alert issued for all 12 districts

Himachal to get more rain, snow on February 1; yellow alert issued for all 12 districts

485 roads blocked, normal life affected in several districts

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:46 PM Jan 30, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Tourists throng snow-laden Solang Valley in Kullu district, Himachal Pradesh, on Friday, January 30, 2026. PTI
Advertisement

At least 485 roads, including three national highways (NHs), continue to remain blocked across Himachal Pradesh following a recent spell of heavy snowfall, severely affecting normal life in several districts.

Advertisement

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), Lahaul and Spiti district has been the worst hit, with 275 roads closed to vehicular traffic, including NH-03 and NH-505. Other affected districts include Mandi, where 67 roads remain blocked, followed by Kullu with 58 roads, including NH-305. Shimla has reported 40 road closures, Chamba 35, Kinnaur four, Una three, Kangra two, and Sirmaur one road blocked.

Advertisement

In addition to road connectivity issues, power supply has also been disrupted across the state. A total of 436 electricity transformers are currently non-functional, with the highest number reported from Kullu (187), followed by Shimla (116), Mandi (57), Chamba (50), Sirmour (13), Lahaul and Spiti (11) and Kinnaur (two).

Advertisement

Weather conditions remained mostly dry across Himachal Pradesh during the past 24 hours. Both minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded at 2°C to 3°C above normal.

The State Meteorological Department has forecast light snowfall in the higher and middle hill regions on January 31, while the rest of the state is expected to remain dry. However, a heavy spell of snowfall and rainfall is very likely on February 1. A yellow weather warning has been issued for all 12 districts, cautioning against thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds at isolated locations.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts