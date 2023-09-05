Himachal to have policy for power charging stations, says CM

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 4

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has said that the state government would bring an effective policy to develop electric charging stations for e-vehicles in the state.

While presiding over a high-level meeting here yesterday evening, he said the policy would focus on various aspects like accessibility, convenience and opening employment avenues. The private operators would also be roped in with 50 per cent subsidy for setting up e-charging stations, he added.

Will reduce carbon emissions Himachal is being developed as a model state for electric vehicles with the objective of reducing carbon emissions and as such electric vehicles are being encouraged with the collaboration of private and public sector.

The Chief Minister was also detailed about the charging stations already established and those which were currently being set up in the state. “Himachal is being developed as a model state for electric vehicles with the objective of reducing carbon emissions and as such electric vehicles are being encouraged with the collaboration of private and public sector,” he stated.

Sukhu said apart from this, six green corridors were being developed in the first phase, having 2,137 km length. These include national and state highways. “The Himachal Road Transport Corporation is also adding more electric buses to its fleet in a phased manner and is identifying routes for the operation of new electric buses,” he said.

He said the dependence on fossil fuels would be substantially reduced by transforming public transport to electric transport.

Speaking on the land use for construction activities and developing infrastructure, he said that it should be made sure that the land was scientifically suitable for the construction works. “Construction work should be started only after a scientific study of the land on the spot as the study of practical aspects is absolutely necessary,” he added.

He directed exploration of the possibility of setting up green ammonia and bio gas plants to promote green energy. He also directed preparation of a detailed project report by October 31, 2023 for setting up the plant on a pilot basis. “Green hydrogen is a source of clean energy for the future and hydropower projects of 1,000 MW capacity would be completed in the year 2023-24,” he said.

Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister, Anirudh Singh, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister and Ram Subhag Singh, Chief Secretary Prabodh Saxena attended the meeting.

