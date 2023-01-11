First Cabinet meeting of new Himachal govt on January 13

Tribune News Service

Subhash Rajta

Shimla, January 11

The first Cabinet of the Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government has been scheduled for January 13.

The major issues that would be taken up in the Cabinet include the restoration of the OPS and Rs 1,500 assistance to women aged 18 to 60 years.

The five-week-old Himachal Pradesh Cabinet headed by Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was expanded on Sunday with the induction of seven ministers, including Vikramaditya Singh, the son of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.

The strength of the Cabinet has risen to nine. Besides the post of deputy speaker, three ministerial berths are still vacant as the maximum number of ministers, including the chief minister, cannot exceed 12.

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur criticised the Congress government over the appointment of six chief parliamentary secretaries, claiming that it has been done to "keep the flock together" and would put a burden of crores of rupees on the state exchequer.

The BJP leader and former chief minister also accused the Congress dispensation of failing to give adequate representation to various regions in the Cabinet expansion.

Shimla district with seven MLAs has been given a lion's share in the cabinet with three ministers and one chief parliamentary secretary), while Bilaspur, Mandi and Lahaul and Spiti failed to get any representation.

The ministers include five Rajputs, one Brahmin and one member each from Schedule Tribe, Scheduled Caste and OBC categories.