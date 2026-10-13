Himachal to induct international medallists into Sports Department

The state government has decided to create the post of Additional District Sports Officer (ADSO) for sportspersons who win medals at international events, opening up a new avenue for elite athletes to contribute to the development of sports in the state.

Traditionally, the state government has offered top sportspersons appointments as Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) in recognition of their achievements. The proposed move to induct international medallists into the Sports Department has been welcomed by athletes, who believe their experience and expertise can help nurture young talent and strengthen the state’s sporting ecosystem.

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Vijay Kumar, the ace shooter who won a silver medal at the 2012 London Olympics and four medals at the Asian Games, described the decision as a much-needed step towards securing the future of sports and young athletes in the state. Kumar was appointed a DSP in recognition of his sporting achievements.

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“This is a much-needed step for the future of sports and young athletes in the state. Filling vacancies in the Sports Department with elite sportspersons will benefit both the athletes concerned and aspiring players. The decision will go a long way in producing quality sportspersons,” he said.

Sawan Barwal, who won a silver medal in the marathon at the recent Asian Games, also welcomed the initiative, saying it would allow athletes to serve the sporting community in their home state. Barwal, who hails from Jogindernagar in Mandi district, is currently serving in the Indian Army at Dehradun.

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“It’s a good decision by the government. It will give sportspersons a chance to work in the field of sports in their own state,” he said.

Barwal added that experienced international athletes could play a crucial role in guiding aspiring players. Having competed at the highest level, they understand the discipline, preparation and commitment required to succeed in international competitions.

An athlete who has won medals at the international level is better placed to guide and inspire young players to perform at their best, he said, adding that such mentorship could benefit both Himachal Pradesh and the country.

Pushpa Rana, skipper of the gold medal-winning kabaddi team at the Asian Games, also welcomed the move but called for merit-based appointments that take into account athletes’ overall achievements.

She said players with exceptional records, including multiple international medals, should be considered for direct appointments as District Sports Officers (DSOs), rather than being restricted to the post of Additional DSO.