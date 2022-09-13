Himachal to install crash barriers at black spots

Tribune News Service

Bhanu P Lohumi

Shimla, September 12

With the state witnessing 3,020 “roll down” accidents in the past five years (2017-2021), the government has decided to cover 70 per cent of 500 mishap-prone stretches under the road safety plan with focus on installation of crash barriers during the current year.

Ajay Gupta, Engineer-in-Chief, Public Works Department (PWD), said an amount of Rs 30 crore had been set aside for the purpose. The installation of crash barriers on the valley side would be made an integral part of the detailed project reports (DPRs) for the construction of new roads, he said.

The crash barriers would be installed over 17-18 km road length and the process of awarding tenders for the same had been initiated, he said.

Earlier, in a letter to the Principal Secretary, PWD, state DGP Sanjay Kundu had pointed out that crash barriers were in place only at 1.36 per cent of the total 38,035 km roads in the state. A total of 3,020 roll down accidents took place in the state during 2017-2021, claiming 2,633 lives and causing injuries to 6,792 persons.