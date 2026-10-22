Himachal to introduce moral science from Class I in government schools

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the introduction of moral science from Class I in government schools to instil ethical values, discipline, compassion, respect for elders and a sense of responsibility among children from an early age.

Presiding over a meeting with senior Education Department officers, the Chief Minister emphasised that education must go beyond academic achievement to focus on character-building and the holistic development of students.

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Reviewing the implementation of the CBSE curriculum in government schools, Sukhu stressed the need for qualified teachers, adequate administrative staff and a conducive learning environment to improve educational standards.

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He directed officials to expedite the recruitment and deployment of 600 Junior Basic Teacher (JBT) posts for CBSE schools and ensure adequate teacher availability in 100 newly established schools. He also called for a planned approach to meeting staffing requirements so that these institutions could function smoothly.

The Chief Minister reviewed the requirements for ministerial staff and Class-IV employees in CBSE schools, directing the department to assess vacancies and take necessary action in accordance with prescribed norms.

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He also took stock of the recruitment of 3,900 teaching and 900 non-teaching posts under the New Scheme Based Recruitment initiative.

Sukhu said the state government was committed to improving the quality of education, strengthening government schools and ensuring that decisions were implemented within stipulated timelines. He emphasised effective monitoring and accountability to ensure that education initiatives translated into tangible improvements for students across Himachal Pradesh.