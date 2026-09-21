Himachal to launch welfare scheme on Oct 2: Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap

The state government will officially launch the Mukhya Mantri Apna Parivar Sukhi Parivar Yojana, a new social security initiative, on October 2. Shimla DC Anupam Kashyap made this announcement.

Kashyap reviewed developmental works via video conferencing with the Block Development Officers of four development blocks of the district: Mashobra, Jubbal, Narkanda, and Basantpur. He said the administration aims to expedite development works.

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