Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to move court against discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant, says CM Sukhu

Himachal to move court against discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant, says CM Sukhu

Sukhu announces this after a special cabinet meeting held to discuss the situation arising out of the situation

Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 02:30 PM Feb 08, 2026 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sukhvinder Sukhu. File photo
Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the Himachal Pradesh government will move court against the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state.

Sukhu announced this after a special cabinet meeting held to discuss the situation arising out of the situation.

The CM slammed Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP legislators for not attending the special presentation on the state’s finances, about which they had been intimated.

He said the BJP must rise above political considerations and urge the PM to restore the RDG or give a special grant to the state.

The CM said there was a gap of Rs 7,000 crore-8,000 crore between revenue and expenditure, which was being met through the RDG.

He said the state government will politically and legally fight for its rights.

