Himachal to move court against discontinuation of Revenue Deficit Grant, says CM Sukhu

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu on Sunday said the Himachal Pradesh government will move court against the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant (RDG) to the state.

Advertisement

Sukhu announced this after a special cabinet meeting held to discuss the situation arising out of the situation.

Advertisement

The CM slammed Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur and other BJP legislators for not attending the special presentation on the state’s finances, about which they had been intimated.

Advertisement

He said the BJP must rise above political considerations and urge the PM to restore the RDG or give a special grant to the state.

The CM said there was a gap of Rs 7,000 crore-8,000 crore between revenue and expenditure, which was being met through the RDG.

Advertisement

He said the state government will politically and legally fight for its rights.