Himachal to Odisha: 35 years later, a video call brings Pramila back home

For nearly 35 years, Pramila’s family existed only in fragments — scattered memories of places in Odisha, a name tattooed in Odia on her arm and institutional records that carried a different identity. On Tuesday, those fragments finally came together when she spoke to her family in Odisha through a video call, ending decades of separation.

Originally from Alupua Panchayat in Kendrapara district of Odisha, Pramila had spent years away from home. In some institutional records, she was identified as Ramkali Malik, making the task of tracing her family even more difficult.

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Records show that Pramila stayed at a mental healthcare facility in Shimla from 2011 to 2018. She later lived at Nari Niketan, Shimla, before being shifted to an old-age home in Bhangrotu, where she received care and support.

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Her journey back to her family began when Mission Apno Tak took up the task of establishing her identity and tracing her roots.

Balh SDM Smritika Negi, accompanied by Tehsil Welfare Officer, Dharamshila, visited the old-age home and patiently listened to Pramila’s recollections. Her memories were fragmented, but every detail was treated as a possible clue. The Odia tattoo on her arm proved crucial. Pramila also recalled Cuttack and other places in Odisha, gradually narrowing the search to her home state and eventually Kendrapara.

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Short videos of her recalling her past were shared with Sabita Chanda and India Cares, who helped pursue the search in Odisha. The Odisha Police also joined the effort.

Sabita Chanda contacted Arun Bothra, ADG, Odisha Railway Police and Coastal Security, while Amit Kumar Malik of the Odisha Police helped follow up leads and verify information. Pranay Raut and Raja Malik also contributed crucial clues.

After sustained efforts and verification, Pramila’s family was finally located. Then came the moment everyone had been waiting for.

On Tuesday, nearly 35 years after they were separated, Pramila saw and spoke to her family through a video call. For her family, the sight and sound of a loved one lost for decades brought tears and happiness. For Pramila, it was a long-awaited reconnection with the people and relationships that had remained part of her fragmented memories.

Her journey from an old-age home in Himachal Pradesh to her family in Odisha began with the smallest of clues — a tattoo, a few remembered places and fragments of a forgotten life.