Himachal to receive another spell of rain on October 4

Himachal Pradesh, which is witnessing dry weather for the past few days, is set to receive another spell of rain on October 4.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, dry weather conditions are very likely to prevail across the state till October 3 after which the state is likely to witness light rainfall in isolated places of middle and high hills on October 4.

During this period, maximum temperatures are likely to rise by 2°C to 3°C while minimum temperatures will remain normal.

Monsoon activities during the past 24 hours were weak with the majority of the state witnessing dry weather conditions. Maximum temperatures were above 2°C to 6°C and ranged between 22°C to 38°C while minimum temperatures were 2°C to 5°C above normal and ranged between 5°C to 28°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded 24.8°C maximum temperature while prominent tourist destinations Dharamsala and Manali recorded 30.1°C and 26.6°C, respectively. Similarly, Mandi recorded 31.4°C, Kangra 33.4°C, Solan 30.5°C, Bilaspur 34.2°C, Hamirpur 32.3°C, Kufri 21°C, Sundernagar 33.3°C, Bhuntar 33°C, Kalpa 24.4°C, Nahan 28.9°C, Narkanda 21.5°C and Reckong Peo 28.6°C.

With 37.6°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Tabo in tribal district Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 5.3°C minimum temperature.