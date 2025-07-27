Himachal Pradesh is set to receive a spell of heavy rainfall from July 28 onwards. The State’s meteorological Department has issued a yellow weather warning for 10 districts with the exception of tribal districts Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti for July 28. As a result, heavy rain along with thunderstorms and lightning are very likely to occur in isolated places of the 10 districts in the state.

The department has also issued an orange weather warning for Shimla, Kangra, Kullu and Mandi districts for July 29, resulting in very heavy to heavy rain accompanied with thunderstorms and lightning at isolated places of these districts. A yellow weather warning has also been issued for Solan, Sirmour and Chamba districts for July 29.

As per the weather forecast, the state is very likely to experience light to moderate rain at many places till August 2 with few spells of heavy to very heavy rain from July 28 to 30. Maximum temperatures are also very likely to decline by 2°C to 3°C during the next three to four days while minimum temperatures will remain normal during the same period.

Monsoon activity was weak in the state during the last 24 hours with Himachal Pradesh receiving light to moderate rain at few places. Minimum temperatures in the state were in the range of 13°C to 27°C while maximum temperatures were in the range of 23°C to 39°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 23.4°C, Dharamsala 29°C, Bhuntar 34°C, Nahan 30°C, Manali 27.8°C, Bilaspur 33.3°C, Hamirpur 32.6°C, Chamba 31.8°C, Dalhousie 24.5°C, Kangra 34.1°C, Nahan 30°C, Kalpa 25.4°C, Keylong 27.8°C, Narkanda 19.1°C, Reckong Peo 30.2°C, Kasauli 22.7°C and Kufri 21.3°C.

With 35.6°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 12.8°C minimum temperature.