Himachal to receive heavy rain on August 4, 5; alerts issued

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive heavy rain for the next two days as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur districts and yellow weather warning for Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts for August 4.

For August 5, an orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts and yellow alert for Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Solan districts.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, the state will continue to experience light to moderate rain along with a few spells of very heavy to heavy rainfall till August 9. Maximum temperatures are also very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C in the next two to three days while minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state.

Meanwhile, heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall continued across the state during the last 24 hours. Bharari in Hamirpur district received 110 mm rain, which was the highest, followed by 80 mm in Murari Devi in Mandi district. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 70 mm rain, Una 38 mm, Hamirpur and Chamba received 18 mm each, Palampur 10.8 mm, Bhuntar 9.2 mm, Kangra 8.1 mm and Shimla received 5.4 mm rain.