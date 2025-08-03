DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to receive heavy rain on August 4, 5; alerts issued

Himachal to receive heavy rain on August 4, 5; alerts issued

Orange alert issued for Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts for August 5
article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:02 PM Aug 03, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
People walk with umbrellas during rain in Shimla on Sunday. Tribune Photo: Lalit Kumar
Advertisement

Himachal Pradesh is set to receive heavy rain for the next two days as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur districts and yellow weather warning for Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmaur districts for August 4.

Advertisement

For August 5, an orange alert has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Kangra and Sirmaur districts and yellow alert for Shimla, Hamirpur, Mandi and Solan districts.

As per the State’s Meteorological Department, the state will continue to experience light to moderate rain along with a few spells of very heavy to heavy rainfall till August 9. Maximum temperatures are also very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C in the next two to three days while minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, heavy rain at isolated places and light to moderate rainfall continued across the state during the last 24 hours. Bharari in Hamirpur district received 110 mm rain, which was the highest, followed by 80 mm in Murari Devi in Mandi district. Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 70 mm rain, Una 38 mm, Hamirpur and Chamba received 18 mm each, Palampur 10.8 mm, Bhuntar 9.2 mm, Kangra 8.1 mm and Shimla received 5.4 mm rain.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts