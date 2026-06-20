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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to receive heavy rain on Sunday; MeT issues yellow alert for 10 districts

Himachal to receive heavy rain on Sunday; MeT issues yellow alert for 10 districts

A yellow alert has also been issued for the state for June 22

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 11:20 PM Jun 20, 2026 IST
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Women walk with umbrellas to save themselves from heat on a sunny day, in Shimla on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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Himachal Pradesh is set to receive heavy rain on Sunday, with the state’s Meteorological Centre issuing a yellow alert for 10 districts.

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As per the centre, a yellow alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba and Sirmaur districts for thunderstorms, accompanied by lightning and gusty winds at isolated places of these districts.

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A yellow alert has also been issued for the state for June 22. The centre has forecast continuous rain in most parts of the state till June 24. However, maximum and minimum temperatures during this period are expected to remain normal, as no large change is predicted to be observed in these.

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Meanwhile, light rain was observed in many parts of the state in the past 24 hours. Manali received 19 mm rain, Kufri 17.5 mm, and Shimla 1.2 mm.

Minimum temperatures were normal during the past 24 hours, and ranged between 7°C and 27°C, while maximum temperatures dropped by 2-4°C, ranging between 17°C and 38°C.

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The maximum temperature in Shimla was 27°C, Dharamsala 30.1°C, Manali 26.4°C, Solan 32°C, Kangra 34.5°C, Mandi 34.6°C, Bilaspur 35°C, Sundernagar 36.3°C, Kufri 20.8°C, Bhuntar 33.6°C, Kalpa 24.8°C, and Nahan 33.8°C.

The highest maximum temperature in the state (38°C) was recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 6.5°C, recorded at Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district.

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