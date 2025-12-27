Himachal to receive snow, rain from December 30

Himachal Pradesh, which at present is going through a prolonged dry spell, is expected to receive fresh snow and rain from December 30 onwards, bringing cheer to tourists as well as the locals.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 30. As a result, middle and higher hills of the state will be witnessing light snowfall and rainfall at isolated places from December 30 to January 1. However, the weather is expected to remain dry in plains and lower hills during this period.

While minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C in the state till December 30, minimum temperatures will gradually fall by 2°C to 5°C from December 30 onwards. Similarly, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise by 3°C to 5°C till December 30 after which those will fall by 2°C to 6°C.

The lower hills and plain areas of the state are very likely to witness dense fog during early morning and late evenings, for which the department has issued an orange warning for Bilaspur and Mandi district till December 29, after which a yellow warning has been issued till December 31 for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmour districts.

Weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours and no large changes in minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded across the state.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 7.5°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 7.4°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 2.1°C, Kangra 4.6°C, Mandi 4.1°C, Solan 1.4°C, Bilaspur 6.5°C, Hamirpur 3°C, Kalpa 0.6°C, Sundernagar 0.8°C, Bhuntar 0.4°C, Nahan 8.1°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Kufri 7°C, Narkanda 4.2°C, Reckong Peo 2.9°C and Tabo minus 3.9°C.

With 24.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 4.2°C minimum temperature.