Himachal to receive snow, rain from December 30

Himachal to receive snow, rain from December 30

Minimum temperatures expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C in the state till December 30

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:53 PM Dec 27, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
A picturesque view of the mountain peaks from Shimla's historic Ridge. Tribune photo
Himachal Pradesh, which at present is going through a prolonged dry spell, is expected to receive fresh snow and rain from December 30 onwards, bringing cheer to tourists as well as the locals.

As per the state’s Meteorological Department, a fresh Western Disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from December 30. As a result, middle and higher hills of the state will be witnessing light snowfall and rainfall at isolated places from December 30 to January 1. However, the weather is expected to remain dry in plains and lower hills during this period.

While minimum temperatures are expected to rise by 2°C to 4°C in the state till December 30, minimum temperatures will gradually fall by 2°C to 5°C from December 30 onwards. Similarly, maximum temperatures are also expected to rise by 3°C to 5°C till December 30 after which those will fall by 2°C to 6°C.

The lower hills and plain areas of the state are very likely to witness dense fog during early morning and late evenings, for which the department has issued an orange warning for Bilaspur and Mandi district till December 29, after which a yellow warning has been issued till December 31 for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi, Solan and Sirmour districts.

Weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours and no large changes in minimum and maximum temperatures were recorded across the state.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 7.5°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 7.4°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 2.1°C, Kangra 4.6°C, Mandi 4.1°C, Solan 1.4°C, Bilaspur 6.5°C, Hamirpur 3°C, Kalpa 0.6°C, Sundernagar 0.8°C, Bhuntar 0.4°C, Nahan 8.1°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Kufri 7°C, Narkanda 4.2°C, Reckong Peo 2.9°C and Tabo minus 3.9°C.

With 24.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 4.2°C minimum temperature.

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan).

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

