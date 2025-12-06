Himachal to receive snowfall on December 7

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness snowfall along with rainfall on December 7. As per the State’s Meteorological Department, the middle and higher hills of Himachal, which include Kullu, Kangra, Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti are very likely to witness light snowfall and rainfall in isolated places while weather will remain dry in plains and low hills.

While minimum temperatures across the state are very likely to dip by 2°C to 3°C during the next few days, weather across the state will remain dry till December 12. However, maximum temperatures across the state are expected to remain normal for the next few days.

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were normal in most parts of the state with isolated places witnessing minimum temperatures below 2°C to 3°C in the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were in the range of minus 6°C to 10°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures throughout the state were normal and in the range of 12°C to 24°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded 8.6°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 6°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 1.1°C, Kangra 4.4°C, Mandi 3.1°C, Solan 3°C, Bilaspur 6.5°C, Hamirpur 3.2°C, Kalpa minus 0.6°C, Sundernagar 2°C, Bhuntar 1.5°C, Nahan 10.3°C, Kufri 5.2°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Narkanda 2.2°C and Reckong Peo 2.1°C.

With 23.6°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the town while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 5.6°C minimum temperature.