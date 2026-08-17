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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to recruit 3,400 teachers for CBSE-affiliated govt schools within a month

Himachal to recruit 3,400 teachers for CBSE-affiliated govt schools within a month

The department has already appointed 800 teachers — 400 each for mathematics and English — on a temporary basis.

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Subhash Rajta
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 09:06 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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The Himachal Pradesh Government will appoint over 3,400 teachers in CBSE-affiliated government schools within a month to fill all existing vacancies.

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Of the total, around 2,800 teachers will be appointed on a temporary basis with a fixed honorarium for five years. Another 600 Junior Basic Teachers (JBTs) will be recruited for the primary sections of the state’s 130-plus CBSE-affiliated schools. “There will be no vacancy in the CBSE-affiliated schools after these appointments. Many schools will, in fact, have additional teachers,” said a senior Education Department official.

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The department has already appointed 800 teachers — 400 each for mathematics and English — on a temporary basis. Of these, around 600 have joined, while the process of appointing the remaining 200 under various quotas is underway.

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Another 2,068 teachers will be appointed on a fixed monthly honorarium of Rs 30,000 across various subjects, including science. “Rajya Chayan Aayog will declare results for 4-5 streams within a week, and the selected teachers will be appointed immediately,” the official said.

Besides, around 600 JBTs will be appointed for the primary sections. “There will be at least five teachers in the primary wing of these schools, with one teacher for each class,” the official added.

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The move comes amid uncertainty over the proposed deployment of existing in-service teachers in these schools. The government had initially planned to staff the CBSE-affiliated schools largely with in-service government teachers selected through a written test followed by counselling. Education Department conducted the test and shortlisted around 6,000 teachers in May based on their performance. However, counselling is yet to begin. Several teachers on the merit list have now moved court, seeking appointment to the CBSE-affiliated schools purely on merit.

The government’s decision to seek CBSE affiliation for around 150 government schools received an encouraging response from parents and students. Several parents, particularly in rural areas, withdrew their children from private schools and enrolled them in these government institutions. Officials said the appointment of additional teachers is expected to address concerns over staff shortages and strengthen the functioning of the newly CBSE-affiliated schools.

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