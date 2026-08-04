Himachal to recruit temporary teachers for tribal areas, roll out online attendance

The Himachal Pradesh Government has decided to recruit temporary teachers for one year to tackle the shortage of staff in remote and tribal areas. The appointments will be made on the Jammu and Kashmir model, with selected teachers receiving a monthly honorarium of Rs 25,000. The government has also decided to implement an online attendance system in all government schools from September 1, 2026.

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur announced the decisions while chairing a review meeting on developmental works, academic quality, vacant posts, examination results and the implementation of various schemes in government schools on Monday. He said the department would prepare a special proposal to fill vacant teaching posts in hard and tribal areas. The recruitment process for 576 regular teaching posts, including Physical Education Teachers and TGTs (Arts, Medical and Non-Medical), is already underway.

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To ensure better deployment of staff, surplus teachers from schools with low enrolment will be shifted to single-teacher schools and institutions facing vacancies. The minister also directed district Deputy Directors to inspect schools with pass percentages below 25 per cent and prepare action plans to improve academic performance. Departmental action has already been initiated in 123 cases of poor examination results.

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The meeting also decided to establish a Rs 13-crore revolving fund under Samagra Shiksha to promote sports activities and launched a Sports Web Portal for managing competitions, sports hostels and live monitoring of events. Officials informed that Rs 82.37 crore had been released under Samagra Shiksha and the Post Disaster Needs Assessment programme between 2023-24 and 2025-26. The Minister directed officials to expedite all pending infrastructure works and strengthen vocational education through new skill-based courses.