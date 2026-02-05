Himachal to revamp drug procurement system

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has directed the officers to prepare a new ‘Essential Drugs’ List to ensure the availability of quality medicines to patients in government health institutions. While presiding over a review meeting of the Health Department on Tuesday evening, he said the new list would be reviewed by a high power committee.

“Moving toward direct procurement from manufacturers is not merely a cost-cutting measure, but a strategic move to eliminate middleman-related delays and ensure a more transparent supply chain,” said the CM. By bypassing intermediaries, he said, the state aims to secure a consistent inventory of life-saving drugs for which necessary provisions would be made.

The CM directed that the mechanism for sampling and quality testing of medicines supplied to government health institutions should be strengthened. For this purpose, he said a dedicated cell would be established in each medical college in the state and the state government would provide adequate staff, training and required equipment. In the first phase, such cells would be set up at IGMC Shimla and Dr Rajendra Prasad Govt Medical College & Hospital, Tanda.

Sukhu also directed that strict quality checks of medicines manufactured by pharmaceutical companies in Himachal be ensured. He further instructed the officers to strictly enforce the provisions of Schedule-M of India’s Drugs and Cosmetics Rules, 1945 in the state. He reiterated that no compromise would be made with patients’ health.