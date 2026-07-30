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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to revamp upper primary textbooks with state-centric content

Himachal to revamp upper primary textbooks with state-centric content

New books for Classes VI to VIII to cover state’s history, culture, economy, heroes and contemporary issues from next academic session

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:10 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Government school textbooks for the upper primary section in Himachal Pradesh will be revised, with the new books featuring content covering the state’s journey from the prehistoric era to the attainment of statehood.

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The revised curriculum will include chapters on Himachal’s dialects, traditional cuisine, freedom fighters, Kargil heroes, contemporary challenges, economy, political system and other important aspects of the state’s heritage and identity.

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Education Minister Rohit Thakur said the content would be finalised within a month to enable early publication of the revised textbooks. “These books will be introduced in schools from the next academic session,” he said after chairing a meeting on the issue.

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Thakur said including information about the state would encourage analytical thinking among students, deepen their understanding of Himachal’s history and culture, and spark curiosity for further learning. He added that the revised curriculum would also help students preparing for future competitive examinations.

The Education Minister said a committee has been constituted under his chairmanship to review and improve the curriculum for Classes VI, VII and VIII. The committee includes the Secretary, Education; representatives from the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education, the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT), Assistant Professors and other members.

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