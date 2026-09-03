Himachal to rope in private players for aerial ropeway projects

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday said the Himachal Pradesh Government would invite private players to set up aerial ropeways to connect unexplored tourist destinations across the state, as escalating project costs have made it difficult for the government to execute the projects on its own.

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Replying to questions raised by Sanjay Awasthy, Sudhir Sharma, Kewal Pathania, Hans Raj, Rakesh Kalia and Randhir Sharma during Question Hour in the Vidhan Sabha, Sukhu said the government would facilitate private participation in ropeway projects under the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

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He said the government was even willing to extend the concession period for such projects from 30 to 35 years to make them financially viable for private investors.

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“Setting up aerial ropeways is essential for tourism promotion, but cost escalation is proving to be a major hindrance,” Sukhu said, adding that the government would welcome private participation in the sector.

Citing the example of the proposed Shimla aerial ropeway, the Chief Minister said its estimated cost had increased sharply from Rs 1,200 crore to Rs 2,700 crore. The Rs 1,200-crore tender floated through the New Development Bank had to be scrapped after two years as private players failed to show interest in executing the project, he said.

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Sukhu said the government was prepared to provide viability gap funding to attract private investors. However, companies were seeking assured per-person ticket rates to make the projects commercially viable.

He said despite signing MoUs in some cases, private companies had shown little commitment towards executing projects such as the Chamba-Khajjiar and Himani Chamunda-Naddi ropeways.

Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri informed the House that MoUs for six aerial ropeway projects, including Palchan-Rohtang, Chintpurni, Bijli Mahadev, Baba Balak Nath, Dhalpur-Peej and the Naddi zipline, had been signed and were at different stages of execution.