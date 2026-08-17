Himachal to see rain till Aug 22; orange, yellow alerts issued

As many as 109 roads continue to remain blocked across the state, while seven transformers and 216 water supply schemes remain disrupted after being damaged by torrential rainfall.

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According to the State Emergency Operation Centre, of the total blocked roads, 43 are in Mandi, 33 in Kullu, eight in Sirmaur, seven in Shimla, six each in Kangra and Chamba, four in Una and two in Lahaul and Spiti. All seven disrupted transformers are in Shimla. Of the 216 disrupted water supply schemes, 209 are in Mandi and seven in Shimla.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the state until August 22, for which the State Meteorological Centre has issued orange and yellow alerts.

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For August 17, orange alerts have been issued for Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Chamba, with very heavy to heavy rainfall likely at isolated places in these districts throughout the day. There is also a possibility of landslides and flashfloods at vulnerable locations.

Yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Solan, Hamirpur and Sirmaur, where heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places throughout the day. Light to moderate rain is also expected in other parts of the state.

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While minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal, maximum temperatures are likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C over the next few days.

The weather remained mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with very light rain recorded at isolated places.

The maximum temperatures recorded at various places were 24.7°C in Shimla, 29.1°C in Dharamshala, 26.8°C in Manali, 30.5°C in Solan, 32.7°C in Kangra, 32.4°C in Mandi, 33.5°C in Sundernagar, 33°C in Bilaspur, 31.8°C in Hamirpur, 20°C in Kufri, 23.8°C in Kalpa, 29°C in Nahan, 25.5°C in Keylong and 30.6°C in Chamba.

The highest maximum temperature in the state was 35.2°C, recorded in Una, while the lowest minimum temperature was 11.8°C, recorded in Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti.