Himachal to witness another spell of rain from May 11

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness another spell of heavy rain from May 11 onwards as western disturbance is very likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from May 10 onwards.

Advertisement

Light to moderate rain in several parts of the state and snowfall in higher hills is very likely to occur from May 11 to May 15, with intense showers from May 12 to May 14. The weather department has also issued orange and yellow alerts for several districts from May 12 to 14, resulting in heavy showers along with hailstorms, thunderstorms and gusty winds in isolated places.

Advertisement

During this period, minimum temperature is likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C, while maximum temperature is very likely to fall by 3°C to 5°C.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, light rain continued to occur in many parts of the state during the past 24 hours. Minimum temperatures in the state during the last 24 hours were down by 2°C to 5°C, ranging between 5°C to 22°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were also down by 2°C to 8°C and ranged between 14°C to 34°C.

Maximum temperature in Shimla was 21.8°C, Dharamshala 29°C, Manali 24°C, Kangra 32.3°C, Mandi 31.2°C, Solan 27°C, Sundernagar 32.4°C, Nahan 27.6°C and Bhuntar 30.5°C and Kalpa 24.6°C.

Advertisement

With 34°C minimum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state while Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti was the coldest as it recorded 5.2°C minimum temperature.