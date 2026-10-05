Himachal to witness another spell of rain from October 6; yellow alerts issued

Despite the withdrawal of the monsoon, Himachal Pradesh is likely to witness another spell of heavy rain from October 6, with the Meteorological Centre issuing yellow alerts for several districts.

According to the State Meteorological Centre, the state is likely to receive light to moderate rain from October 6 to 10.

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For October 6, yellow alerts have been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Bilaspur and Hamirpur districts. Rain, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds, is likely at isolated places in these districts.

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The weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state today.