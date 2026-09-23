Himachal to witness another spell of rain from September 24

After witnessing dry weather conditions for the last few days, Himachal Pradesh is set set to witness another spell of rainfall from September 24 onwards.

As per the State's Meteorological Centre, while weather is expected to remain dry across the state till September 23, light to moderate rains are very likely to occur in plains, low and mid hills of the state on September 24 till 28.

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Also, maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to remain normal across the state during this period.

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Meanwhile, weather is expected to remain dry in most parts of the state today.