Himachal to witness below-average rainfall in August, September

After recording six per cent surplus rainfall in July, Himachal Pradesh is expected to witness a weaker monsoon during August and September, with most parts of the state likely to receive below-average rainfall.

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According to the State Meteorological Centre, rainfall during the next two months is expected to remain below normal in most districts. However, Lahaul and Spiti, Chamba, Kinnaur and Kullu are likely to receive above-average rainfall.

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In August, most districts are expected to record below-average rainfall, with only Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti likely to receive above-normal precipitation. The maximum and minimum temperatures across most parts of the state are also expected to remain above normal.

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Meanwhile, heavy rainfall is likely to continue across the state till August 8, prompting the Meteorological Department to issue yellow alerts. For August 3, yellow alerts have been issued for Kangra, Chamba, Bilaspur and Sirmaur districts, where heavy rain is likely at isolated places. Light rainfall is expected in the remaining parts of the state.

During the past 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was recorded at several places. Paonta Sahib received 58.4 mm of rain, followed by Bilaspur (40 mm), Solan (30.6 mm), Shimla (17 mm) and Dharamshala (4.1 mm).

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The maximum temperature was recorded at 22.5°C in Shimla, 30°C in Dharamshala, 28.2°C in Manali, 28.7°C in Solan, 31.7°C in Kangra, 33.2°C in Mandi, 32.9°C in Sundernagar, 32.5°C in Bilaspur, 20.1°C in Kufri, 27°C in Keylong, 24.6°C in Kalpa, 30°C in Nahan and 30.5°C in Chamba.

Una recorded the state's highest maximum temperature at 35°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti district registered the lowest minimum temperature at 12.8°C.