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Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to witness heavy rain, hailstorm from May 22

Himachal to witness heavy rain, hailstorm from May 22

Meteorological Centre issues orange and yellow weather warnings

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Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 08:10 PM May 21, 2026 IST
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Women use umbrellas to protect themselves from the scorching heat in Shimla on on Saturday. Tribune photo: Lalit Kumar
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After witnessing heatwave conditions over the past few days, Himachal Pradesh is set to experience widespread rainfall and hailstorms from May 22 onwards, prompting the State Meteorological Centre to issue orange and yellow weather warnings.

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According to the centre, a significant spell of rain and hailstorms is likely on May 22 and 23. An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Chamba districts on May 22, warning of heavy thunderstorms accompanied by hail, lightning and gusty winds at isolated places.

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A yellow alert has also been issued for Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts for the same day, with thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds expected at isolated locations.

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The Meteorological Centre has forecast widespread rainfall across the state till May 23. Light to moderate rain is likely to continue in the middle and higher hills on May 24, 25 and 26. Weather conditions are expected to remain dry across the state from May 27 onwards.

Meanwhile, weather remained largely dry across Himachal during the past 24 hours, with Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Bilaspur and Una districts witnessing intense heat. Minimum temperatures at several stations were 2°C to 7°C above normal, ranging between 6°C and 27°C. Maximum temperatures were also 4°C to 5°C above normal, ranging between 22°C and 44°C.

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Among major towns, maximum temperatures were recorded at 30.5°C in Shimla, 36°C in Dharamsala, 28.6°C in Manali, 38.4°C in Kangra, 38.8°C in Mandi, 36°C in Solan, 39.9°C in Sundernagar, 25°C in Kufri, 26.5°C in Kalpa, 21°C in Keylong, 38.7°C in Nahan, 35.1°C in Bhuntar and 34.7°C in Chamba.

Una was the hottest place in the state, recording a maximum temperature of 44.3°C, while Kukumseri in Lahaul and Spiti remained the coldest with a minimum temperature of 6.2°C.

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