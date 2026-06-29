Himachal to witness heavy rain; orange and yellow alerts issued for today

Heavy rain is expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh on Monday, with the State Meteorological Centre issuing orange and yellow alerts for all districts.

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An orange alert has been issued for Shimla, Solan, Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur and Sirmaur districts, where heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely at isolated places.

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A yellow alert has been issued for Kullu, Kangra, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, and Lahaul and Spiti districts, where light to moderate rainfall is expected at isolated locations.

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The Meteorological Centre said there is unlikely to be any significant change in daytime temperatures, which are expected to remain within the normal range.

Among the minimum temperatures recorded across the state, Shimla registered 16.5°C, Dharamshala 19.6°C, Kangra 24.2°C, Solan 19.6°C, Mandi 24.5°C, Una 23°C, Bilaspur 23°C, Hamirpur 23.9°C, Keylong 11.2°C, Kalpa 13°C, Nahan 21.6°C, Sundernagar 22.3°C, Kufri 15.5°C, Narkanda 13.8°C and Reckong Peo 16.9°C.

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Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest place in the state, recording a minimum temperature of 8.3°C.