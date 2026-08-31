Himachal to witness heavy rain today; yellow alert issued for 11 districts

Heavy rain is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the state's Meteorological centre has issued yellow weather alerts for 11 districts.

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These districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur.

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As per the centre, there is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a surge in the water level in water bodies as a result of heavy rain.

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However, minimum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 5°C while maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 8°C during the day.