Himachal to witness heavy rain today; yellow alert issued for 11 districts
There is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a surge in the water level in water bodies as a result of heavy rain
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Heavy rain is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the state's Meteorological centre has issued yellow weather alerts for 11 districts.
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These districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur.
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As per the centre, there is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a surge in the water level in water bodies as a result of heavy rain.
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However, minimum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 5°C while maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 8°C during the day.
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