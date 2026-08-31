DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Himachal Pradesh / Himachal to witness heavy rain today; yellow alert issued for 11 districts

Himachal to witness heavy rain today; yellow alert issued for 11 districts

There is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a surge in the water level in water bodies as a result of heavy rain

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Shimla, Updated At : 10:50 AM Aug 31, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Photo for representation. Tribune file
Advertisement

Heavy rain is likely to continue across Himachal Pradesh as the state's Meteorological centre has issued yellow weather alerts for 11 districts.

Advertisement

These districts include Shimla, Kullu, Kangra, Solan Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Mandi, Chamba and Sirmaur.

Advertisement

As per the centre, there is a possibility of landslides in vulnerable areas and a surge in the water level in water bodies as a result of heavy rain.

Advertisement

However, minimum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 5°C while maximum temperatures are expected to surge by 2°C to 8°C during the day.

Advertisement

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts