Himachal braces for heavy snow on January 23; orange & yellow warnings issued

Himachal Pradesh is set to witness a heavy spell of snow and rain on January 23 as the State’s Meteorological Department has issued an orange weather warning for Kullu, Chamba and Lahaul and Spiti districts along with yellow warning for Shimla, Solan, Kangra, Mandi, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, Kinnaur and Sirmaur districts. As a result, higher and middle hills of the state are very likely to witness a few spells of heavy snow while the rest of the state will be receiving heavy showers in many places throughout the day.

As per the department, snowfall and rainfall will continue to occur across the state till January 28 with only January 25 recording dry weather conditions. During this period, minimum temperatures are very likely to fall by 2°C to 4°C while maximum temperatures will fall by 6°C to 10°C.

Meanwhile, weather was mostly dry across the state during the past 24 hours, with cold wave conditions in Kangra, Mandi, Una, Hamirpur and Bilaspur. Minimum temperatures were 2°C to 4°C in few places and were normal in rest of the places of the state, ranging between minus 9°C to 9°C. Similarly, maximum temperatures were 3°C to 5°C in most places of the state, ranging between 3°C to 25°C.

Shimla, the state’s capital recorded 5.6°C minimum temperature while Dharamsala recorded 5°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 1.5°C, Kangra 3.8°C, Mandi 2.9°C, Solan 1.6°C, Bilaspur 3.5°C, Hamirpur 1.3°C, Kalpa minus 2°C, Sundernagar 1.4°C, Bhuntar 1°C, Kasauli 8.5°C and Nahan 6.7°C, Paonta Sahib 8°C, Kufri 4°C, Narkanda 1°C, Reckong Peo 0.4°C and Kukumseri minus 7.1°C.

With 25.4°C maximum temperature, Neri village in Hamirpur district was the hottest place in the state while Tabo village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded minus 8.7°C minimum temperature.