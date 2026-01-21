Himachal to witness heavy snowfall, rain on January 22; orange, yellow alerts issued

Himachal Pradesh is very likely to witness heavy snowfall as well as rainfall from Thursday. The state’s meteorological department has issued a yellow weather warning for nine districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Chamba, Kinnaur, Hamirpur, Bilaspur, Una, and Lahaul and Spiti.

Advertisement

Also, the department has issued an orange weather warning for nine districts, including Kangra, Kullu, Mandi, Una, Bilaspur, Chamba, Solan, Sirmour, and Lahaul and Spiti districts, for Friday. Additionally, a yellow weather warning has also been issued for Shimla, Hamirpur, and Kinnaur districts for January 23.

Advertisement

As per the department, except for January 25, heavy snowfall and rainfall are very likely to continue across the state till January 27.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the weather was mostly dry across the state during the last 24 hours. Minimum temperatures were mostly normal in the state and were 2°C to 3°C above normal in a few places, ranging between minus 7°C to 9°C. However, maximum temperatures in many places of the state were 2°C to 6°C above normal, ranging between 2°C and 25 °C.

Shimla, the state’s capital, recorded a 4.4°C minimum temperature while Dharamshala recorded 5.8°C. Minimum temperature in Manali was 1.2°C, Kangra 3.8°C, Mandi 2.9°C, Solan 1.7°C, Bilaspur 4.5°C, Hamirpur 1.9°C, Kalpa minus 2.2°C, Sundernagar 2°C, Bhuntar 1.2°C, Kasauli and Nahan 6.3°C, Paonta Sahib 9°C, Kufri 1.8°C, Narkanda 1°C, Reckong Peo minus 0.1°C and Tabo minus 6.7°C.

Advertisement

With a 25.2°C maximum temperature, Una was the hottest place in the state, while Kukumseri village in Lahaul and Spiti district was the coldest as it recorded -6.8°C minimum temperature.